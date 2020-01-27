Sparks announce new album and European tour

US art rock duo Sparks will release their latest album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, through BMG Records on May 15. The band have released a short video teaser for the album in their own idiosyncratic style. The band have also announced tour dates for October.

2020 is a busy year for the Los Angeles band. As well as their new album the band will release their own written musical feature film this year, Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and directed by Leos Carax.

The band wills also be the subject of a new documentary directed by Spaced and Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright.

Sparks will also be touring the UK and Europe in October. They will play:

Oct 11: Oslo Rockerfeller Music Hall, Norway

Oct 12: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 14: Copenhagen The Knocerthuset, Denmark

Oct 15: Berlin Metropol, Germany

Oct 17: Amsterdam Paradiso, The Netherlands

Oct 18: Brussels AB Flex, Belgium

Oct 20: Paris Casino de Paris, France

Oct 21: London Roundhouse, UK

Oct 23: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 24: Glasgow The Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Oct 26: Belfast Limelight Club, UK

Oct 27: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland





