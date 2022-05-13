Sowulo streams new song Stearcost ealra

Nordic Dark Folk artist Sowulo have streamed their brand new single, Stearcost ealra, which you can listen to below. It's taken from Sowulo's upcoming album Wurdiz, which will be released through ByNorse Records on September 9.

"Do not fight, do not resist your destiny, fIf you withstand that what already is, you will suffer a lot in your lifetime," explains multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Faber Horbach, the mainman behind Sowulo. "Observe how your mind fools you to believe that you have a choice to go against the will of destiny, but that you know the truth deep down in your heart. This ‘knowing’, this inner voice, can be experienced as a feeling realisation. Let it guide you, let fate come to pass.’"

Wurdiz is the proto-germanic word for destiny, is all about the dance between fate and free will.

Wurdiz will be available as CD digipack trifold with a 16-pages booklet, regular black, and limited grey 2x12’’ vinyl in gatefold sleeve featuring printed inner sleeves and etched D-side, and digital.

Pre-order Wurdiz.

Pre-order Wurdiz (North America).