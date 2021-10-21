Soup announce new album Visions

Norwegian prog rock quintet Soup have announced that they will release their new album Visions through the wonderfully titled Crispin Glover Records on Novmeber 19.

The Trondheim-based band's new album has been described as "If Godspeed You! Black Emperor ventured into jazz, hired Richard Wright as producer, mixed it down to cassette by a stressed-out Brian Eno."

The album cover art has been created by long-term collaborator Lasse Hoile. The album's artwork continues the visual story from Soup's albums Children Of E.L.B., The Beauty of our Youth, Remedies and Live Cuts.

Visions, which has been produced by the band, will be released on coloured vinyl, CD and a very limited edition mixed transparent blue vinyl with bonus 12" /CD. You can see the new artwork and tracklisiting below.

Pre-order Visions.

(Image credit: Crispin Glover Records)

Soup: Visions

1. Burning Bridges

2. Crystalline

3. Kingdom Of Color

4. Skins Pt. 1

5. Skins Pt. 2-3