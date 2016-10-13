Soundgarden, Flaming Lips men on Maynard's book tour

Members of Soundgarden, Flaming Lips, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer will moderate Maynard James Keenan’s forthcoming book tour.

Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel and Flaming Lips’ Steven Drozd are among a host of famous friends enlisted by the Tool and Puscifer frontman to promote his autobiography, A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things next month.

A full list of moderators can be viewed below.

Keenan wrote the book with with his friend of more than 30 years, Sarah Jensen. It traces Keenan’s journey from his childhood to his years in the army – from his time in art school to his stint working in a pet shop in Boston. It also lends insight into his music career and passion for making wine.

He said in a video teaser for his memoir: “Every choice, for better or for worse, leads to a balance between your head and your heart – between nature and nurture, between experience and intuition. Listen to what your inner voice tells you and trust your path.”

A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things can be pre-ordered via Puscifer’s official website and Amazon.

Tickets for all book tour dates are on sale now except the November 10 event at Wappinger Falls’ Chapel Of Sacred Mirrors in New York, which will be made available to the public on October 14.

Meanwhile, Tool are continuing work on the long-awaited follow up to 2006’s 10,000 Days. Bassist Justin Chancellor recently said the work was “cooking.”

Maynard James Keenan A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things book tour moderators

Nov 09: Nashville City Winery, TN

Moderators: Dino Paredes (Suretone Management) & Mark Brooks (Metalocalypse director)

Nov 10: Wappinger Falls Chapel of Sacred Mirrors, NY

Moderator: Alex Grey (Chapel of Sacred Mirrors founder)

Nov 11: New York New York Society for Ethical Culture, NY

Moderator: Roxy Myzal (HardDrive producer/radio personality)

Nov 12: Washington Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, DC

Moderator (both 7:30 and 10pm readings): Roxy Myzal (HardDrive producer/radio personality)

Nov 14: Toronto University Convocation Hall, ON

Moderator: Alan Cross (102.1 The Edge Music Director)

Nov 16: Chicago Thalia Hall (7pm reading), IL

Moderator: Amanda Danielson (owner, Trattoria Stella and The Franklin/Master Sommelier)

Nov 16: Chicago Thalia Hall (10:30pm reading), IL

Moderator: Dirk Flanigan (executive chef, Ocean Cut and Il Coniglio/former Pigface vocalist)

Nov 18: Portland Aladdin Theater, OR

Moderator (both 7:30 and 10 pm readings): Paul Barker (Ministry, Lead Into Gold, Puscifer)

Nov 19: Seattle Kane Auditorium, WA

Moderator: Kim Thayil (Soundgarden)

Nov 21: San Francisco Herbst Theatre, CA

Moderator: Laura Milligan (a.k.a. Hildy Berger/Mr. Show)

Nov 22: Los Angeles The Montalban Theater, CA

Moderator: Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle, Ashes Divide)

Nov 25: Phoenix Mesa Arts Center, AZ

Moderator: Kimber Lanning (Local First Arizona, Stinkweeds)

Nov 26: Boulder Boulder Theater, CO

Moderator: Matt Mather (Sommelier at Frasca Food & Wine)

Nov 27: Dallas Texas Theatre, TX

Moderator: Steven Drozd (Flaming Lips)

Maynard James Keenan book tour

This is a 28-minute supercut of Maynard James Keenan's onstage rants