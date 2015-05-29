Soulfly announce UK tour

Soulfly have announced a run of six UK summer shows.

They’ve been lined up to support their 10th album Archangel which is released on August 14 via Nuclear Blast.

Mainman Max Cavalera says: “I’m thrilled about the upcoming Soulfly tour. For the first time in the UK, I will be playing with both of my sons, Zyon and Igor. You probably will never see this lineup again.

“I am also excited to play something from my new release, Archangel. I’m looking forward to seeing the Tribe there.”

Cavalera previously said Archangel would have an “exotic” feel and is very different to 2013’s Savages.

He added: “There’s really more mystic, exotic sounds and songs and lyrics. So it’s really cool. It’s really artistic which I like about it.”

Tickets for the shows are on sale now via SeeTickets and Ticketline.

Jul 25: London O2 Academy Islington

Jul 26: Cardiff Globe

Jul 27: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Jul 28: Manchester Club Academy

Jul 29: Sheffield Corporation

Jul 30: Stoke Sugarmill