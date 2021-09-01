Sordal announce new album Juno & Jupiter for October

Sordal, 80s-inspired the side project from Green Carnation bass player Stein Roger Sordal, have announced that they will release their first album, Juno & Jupiter, through Apollon Records on October 8.

"There is a time for everything. March 2020, Covid-19 came knocking," Sordal explains. "Suddenly I found myself wondering how to keep doing what I do. Making music is one thing, but I sure as hell, need to play it. That’s who I am. The prospects were not good for concerts, so I had to dig deep to get mentally prepared for times ahead. Whether it was back home with Sordal, or somewhere abroad with Green Carnation. Closed doors and no shows! Now, in a pandemic, it’s the right thing to do, in my opinion. Nevertheless, it’s hard to accept the fact that your world just got so

small that you really have to consider another path in life. That can work out for others, but not for me. I can't do anything else. Totally useless, because I have spent my last 30 something years dealing with music and pretty much nothing more.

"However, I’ve always had a thing for the music I grew up with in the early 80 ́s. The songs, the production and the vibe. A lot of musicians I have met over the years curse this era with its “soul-less” machine sounds, but I fucking love it. I always have. I grew up with it, so I have an excuse. Now I get the feeling that it’s kind of back in the game, but for me Juno & Jupiter is nothing more than a tribute to the magic 80 ́s, production-wise. What you hear on this album is the Roland Juno 106, Jupiter 8, Jx-3P, Oberheim matrix 1000, Yamaha DX7 and D50, Korg Polysix, Sequential Circuits DrumTraks, Oberheim DX, Rockman Sustainor and FX unit from the late 70 ́s to the mid 80 ́s. Authentic stuff. We wanted to make a point of using that old stuff. It’s a

passion project, but hopefully it’s something that can stir something within you. This album is mixed by two people. Christer Andre ́Cederberg and Endre Kirkesola. Cederberg also did the mastering and Jacob Holm-Lupo did the mastering for the vinyl.They all wanted to use what was available in that era and that, for me, brings this baby home."

Juno & Jupiter will be available on vinyl, CD and as a digital album. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Juno & Jupiter.

(Image credit: Apollon Records)

Sordal: Juno & Jupiter

1. You Make It So Damn Easy To Love You

2. Moral Police

3. Should I Cry For You

4. Ashes Bound

5. Transartic Lover

6. I Don't Believe In Science

7. Into The Ocean

8. Nothing Up My Sleeve

9. Granit

10. Mother Receive, Mother Return