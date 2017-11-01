Blurred Vision line up London residency

Blurred Vision have lined up a four-night London residency later this month.

The trio will play at the city’s Troubadour on November 4, 11, 18 and 25 as part of the venue’s revamped Season of Peace And Light event.

The venue has been renovated recently with an updated art gallery, a new artist studio, a jazz wine bar and a new sound system installed in the basement.

The first show coincides with the opening of an exhibition in the gallery of the work of photographer Jim Marshall. The centrepiece of the exhibition, courtesy of Marshall’s estate and Reel Art Press, will be peace symbols used throughout the last five decades.

On the afternoon of the shows on November 11 and 18, producers Terry and Phil Brown will be holding Q&A sessions, while the 24th will see Terry Brown mixing the sound for Blurred Vision, while producer Chris Kimsey will mix the support band.

Support on the 4th will be provided by Julian LeBen, Rory Scott and Lily Lyons, on the 18th by Salt Riot and on the 24th by Billy ‘The Kid’ Pettinger and the Alex Roberts Band. Support on the 11th will be announced in due course.

Blurred Vision are currently working on their second album with Brown, while a special five-track EP will be available at the Troubadour shows featuring the track Magdalena.

Tickets for the shows are available via the band’s website.

All Around The World: Blurred Vision