Sons Of Apollo announce North American tour

Sons Of Apollo have announced a North American tour for early next year.

The run of 13 shows will kick off at The Glass House in Pomona, California, on January 24 and wrap up with Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal playing at the Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, New Jersey, on February 8.

The band have also announced that they’ll be joined on the tour by special guest Tony MacAlpine.

Find a full list of dates below.

The news comes just days after the band released a live video showcasing their track Labyrinth, which will feature on Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony which is out on August 30 through InsideOut Music.

It was recorded at the Bulgarian city’s Ancient Roman Theatre in 2018 and will launch on limited deluxe 3CD/DVD/Blu-ray Artbook, Special Edition 3CD/DVD Digipak, as a standalone Blu-ray and on digital and streaming platforms.

Sons Of Apollo: Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

CD 1

1. God Of The Sun

2. Signs Of The Time

3. Divine Addiction

4. That Metal Show Theme

5. Just Let Me Breathe

6. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

7. Lost In Oblivion

8. Jeff Scott Soto Solo Spot (The Prophet’s Song / Save Me)

9. Alive

10. The Pink Panther Theme

11. Opus Maximus

CD 2

1. Kashmir

2. Gates Of Babylon

3. Labyrinth

4. Dream On

5. Diary Of A Madman

6. Comfortably Numb

7. The Show Must Go On

8. Hell’s Kitchen

9. Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo

10. Lines In The Sand

CD 3

1. Bumblefoot Guitar Spot

2. And The Cradle Will Rock

3. Coming Home