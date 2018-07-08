Sons Of Apollo annouce London date for September

US prog rockers Sons Of Apollo have announced a London show for September. The supergroup will play London's Islington Assembly Hall on September 28.

The band are currently on their first ever European tour which has seen them play Be Prog! My Friend in Spain and the UK's Ramblin' Man Fair, and they play a sold out show at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms this evening.

The band head back over for a second European tour in September following an appearance at ProgPower USA and some Japanese dates.

The UK dates are:

London Islington Assembly Hall - September 28

Bristol SWX - 29

Glasgow Garage - 30

Manchester Academy - October 1

Tickets are on sale now and links for all dates can be found via the band's website.

