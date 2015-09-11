Trending

Sonny Landreth issues Bound By The Blues video

By News  

Premiere: View lyric promo for title track of latest album

null

Sonny Landreth has premiered his lyric video for his song Bound By The Blues with TeamRock.

It’s the title track from the return-to-roots album he released in June via Mascot Label Group.

Landreth recently said: “Ever since The Road We’re On in 2003, fans have been asking me, ‘When are you going to do another blues album?’

“I’d been playing a lot of these ones on the road with my band and we’d been taking them to some surprising places musically. Recording them with just a trio seemed like the next step.”

Bound By The Blues is on sale now. Landreth plays London’s Under The Bridge on October 26, with some tickets remaining on sale.