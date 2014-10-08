Sonata Arctica trail Ecliptica Revisited

Finnish melodic metal outfit Sonata Arctica have released a trailer for upcoming record Ecliptica Revisited.

The re-recorded album will be released via Nuclear Blast on October 24 and marks the 15th anniversary of the original’s debut.

The band revealed track Kingdom For A Heart last month and with the newly released trailer, fans get their first chance to hear other material from the project – which the band said is a tribute to their past recording.

Keyboardist Henrik Klingenberg said: “The new version is more of a tribute and an update on how the songs sound when played by our current lineup. We wanted to stay true to the original as much as possible and not turn it into a project where you couldn’t tell which song was being played.”

Ecliptica Revisited also features a cover of Genesis track I Can’t Dance.

Tracklist