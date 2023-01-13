Solstice release teaser video for new album Light Up

UK prog rockers Solstice have shared a teaser video for their brand new album Light Up which is released today through GEP Records and which you can watch below.

The follow-up to 2020's acclaimed Sia is the band's seventh album, and the second to feature vocalist Jess Holland, who was placed fourth in the Best Female Vocalist category of Prog Magazine's 2022 Readers' Poll (guitarist Andy Glass also ranked 5th in the Guitarist category while the band ranked 8th in Best Band).

Big Big Train's Greg Spawton was moved to comment: "Nothing prepared me for the extraordinary new line-up that they have settled on in the last few years. Solstice are back and are back to being brilliant. Their forthcoming album, Light Up, is utterly sensational: beautiful production, great songs, great voices, tricky rhythms and epic guitar solos."

The band have lined up some live dates to support the new album, including appearances at Cropredy Festival, London's 229 venue on April 28 and a co-headline performance with fellow 80s neo-prog veterans Trilogy, the first time the two bands have performed with each other since they toured together back in 1983!

Solstice 2023 tour dates:

Mar 3: UK Stourport Fusion Festival

Apr 8: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij

Apr 28: UK London 229

Apr 29: UK Northcourt Abingdon

Apr 30: UK Southampton The 1865

Jul 1: UK Alford Rock'n'Blues Festival

Jul 22: UK Colchester Arts Centre (with Trilogy)

Aug 12: UK Cropredy Festival

Aug25-8: UK Towersey Festival

Sep 2: UK Milton Keynes The Stables

Nov 11: HRH Prog Great Yarmouth