Solstice, Ghost Of The Machine and Clive Nolan all sign for Progrock.com’s Essentials label

US prog label Progrock.com's Essentials have announced a triple signing of three of the UK most popluar prog acts: Solstice, Ghost Of The Machine and Clive Nolan.

The label, established in 2022 by Mark and Rayna Monforti, has released albums by Discipline, Chester Thompson, Unitopia, United Progressive Fraternity to name but a few.

"These days, the music industry is all about having a resilient DIY ethic, and we needed to work with folks who shared our levels of focus and drive," enthuses Solstice guitarist Andy Glass. "Rayna and Mark are willing to embrace new ideas with that famous American ‘can do!’ spirit.”

Solstice are currently working on a follow-up to 2022's Light Up album due later this year, and will also have their live album and Blu-ray Return to Cropredy – Live released through the label.

Clive Nolan's Imaginaerium project, with renowned Italian vocalist Laura Piazzai will release the follow-up to 2022’s The Rise Of Medici album, The Siege, through the label last this year.

“We’re beyond thrilled to have Laura (one of the premier singers in progressive music) and Clive (one of the premier songwriters in progressive music) on our roster," says Mark Monforti. "Clive has a knack for finding exceptional vocalists and Laura is a perfect example of that. Both are at their absolute best on The Siege, and Rayna and I are delighted to be a part of it."

Likewise, Ghost Of The Machine will release their second album, Empires Must Fall, through the label. The band are currently hard at work in the studio completing the new album.

“Mark and Rayna are extremely passionate about what we’ve created, and they have the vision to help us reach more ears,” says singer Charlie Bramlad. "In particular, they excel at getting music out there in both physical and digital formats (which is crucial because streaming has become a huge part of people discovering the latest releases). Scissorgames was a fully independent production, and we’re happy with what we achieved, but we know that Empires Must Fall deserves a bigger reach. PRE is the perfect way to make that happen."