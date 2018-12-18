Solstafir announce 2019 European tour

Solstafir have announced a 2019 European tour.

The Icelandic outfit will play a total of 17 dates under The Midnight Sun: A Light In The Storm banner.

The shows will kick off at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on March 10 and wrap up with performance at Prague’s Palac Akropolis on March 26.

The live dates will mark the end of the touring cycle in support of their 2017 album Berdreyminn, with the band joined onstage by a string section.

A statement reads: “A different approach will define this particular tour – the focus here will not only be on Berdreyminn. Inspiration will also be drawn from a wider canon – a leaning towards the mellower side, to the sublime.

“Solstafir have long since enveloped their audience in a wave of emotion – here they will cocoon, then fly free to the skies.”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am local time on Thursday (December 20).

Solstafir 2019 European tour

Mar 10: London Queen Elizabeth Hall, UK

Mar 11: Paris Cafe de la Danse, France

Mar 12: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Mar 13: Utrecht Tivoli Cloud Nine, Netherlands

Mar 14: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany

Mar 15: Nuremburg Z-Bau, Germany

Mar 16: Berlin Apostel-Paulus-Kirche, Germany

Mar 17: Bremen Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 18: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Mar 19: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland

Mar 20: Milan Santeria Social Club, Itlay

Mar 21: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Mar 22: Novi Sad Novosadski Sajam, Serbia

Mar 23: Brasov Kruhnen Musik Halle Romania

Mar 24: Kosice Collosseum, Slovakia

Mar 25: Budapest A38, Hungary

Mar 26: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic