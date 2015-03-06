Soilwork unleash Bastard Chain

Soilwork have released a live video for Bastard Chain. Originally appearing on the band’s 2001 album A Predator’s Portrait, the new version is taken from the Live In The Heart Of Helsinki DVD.

The footage was shot in March last year at the Circus Club in Helsinki, and features guest appearances by Nightwish, After Forever and Revamp singer Floor Jansen, and Sonic Syndicate’s Nathan J. Biggs.

Soilwork have previously released a video for This Momentary Bliss from the live DVD, which is released on March 16 and can be ordered now.

Soilwork: Live In The Heart Of Helsinki