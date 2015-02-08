Soilwork preview Helsinki DVD

Soilwork have released a preview of their upcoming DVD/Blu-ray Live In The Heart Of Helsinki.

The Swedish outfit have issued a performance clip of This Momentary Bliss from the package, which was filmed at the Circus Club in the Finnish capital on March 21, 2014.

Due March 16 via Nuclear Blast and available as a DVD/2CD and BluRay/2CD, the band’s first live package features more than three hours of music and features, including two documentaries and drum cam videos for four tracks.

Soilwork were joined at the special show by Nightwish singer Floor Jansen and Sonic Syndicate’s Nathan J Biggs.

Speaking about the packaging, Soilwork’s Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid says: “Once again we collaborated with Mircea Gabriel Eftemie to create visuals that would perfectly capture the unique vibe of this very special evening.

“In The Heart Of Helsinki is somewhat of a testimony of our career and the live action shots are mixed with a blast from the past, including a collage of Soilwork memorabilia. I’ve always loved collages, especially on the inner sleeve of a vinyl.”

Soilwork are currently in the studio working on demos for their 10th album.

This spring, singer Strid and guitarist David Andersson will appear on the second album by The Night Flight Orchestra.