Soilwork release The Ride Majestic lyric vid

Soilwork have released a lyric video for their track The Ride Majestic.

It is the title track from the Swedish metal outfit’s 10th album, due out on August 28 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Bjorn Strid says: “The Ride Majestic was one of the first songs we wrote for this album. The intro sets a certain melancholic mood and after that it’s all pure melodic mayhem. There’s a very epic and anthemic feel to it, which suits the album title perfectly.

“The lyrics deal with the fear of dying and the art of remaining sane while you’re still alive. Not wanting to miss a thing, wanting to embrace every moment, and being able to bring it all back on your dying day, with a snap of your fingers.

“It’s also a tribute to the ones we’ve lost and the comfort of hoping that they will catch us when we fall, on the other side. We believe that, if there is an afterlife, this song would be the soundtrack to that journey. It deals with the acceptance of life and death and possibly everything between and beyond.”

Soilwork recruited former Hearts Alive bassist Markus Wiborn to replace Ola Fink, who left the band in June.

The band are currently on a world tour.