Soilwork announce The Ride Majestic

Soilwork have announced they’ll release their 10th studio album The Ride Majestic on August 28.

The follow-up to The Living Infinite will be issued via Nuclear Blast and is said to be brimming with “aggressive and dark” tones.

Frontman Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid says: “We just put the final touches on our new album The Ride Majestic and all we can say is that it’s going to be massive.

“It definitely picks up where we left off with The Living Infinite, but slightly darker, atmospheric and almost anthemic, with some really interesting twists and turns.”

The Ride Majestic is now available to pre-order direct from Nuclear Blast on CD and Digipak formats. A full tracklist will be issued in due course.

Earlier this year, the Swedish outfit launched the DVD Live In The Heart Of Helsinki.