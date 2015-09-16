Soilwork release Enemies In Fidelity video

Soilwork have released a video for their track Enemies In Fidelity.

It’s lifted from the Swedish outfit’s 10th studio album The Ride Majestic, launched last month via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Bjorn ‘Speed’ Strid said of the track: “It’s a very melodic and atmospheric beast. This was one of the first songs I wrote for the new album and it holds a lot of surprises.

“The lyrics deal with whether you should escape or succumb to the suffering that you might experience in your life in order to find new strength.”

Strid previously revealed the band felt under pressure to deliver on the follow-up to 2013’s The Living Infinite and revealed it was inspired by tragedy.

Soilwork are currently on a world tour that runs until February.

Track By Track: Soilwork – The Ride Majestic