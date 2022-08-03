Soft Machine, Arthur Brown, Curved Air for Hawkwind's final ever Hakwfest

Hawkwind's annual Hawkfest will take place at at the historic Winter Gardens in Morecambe as well as Johnny's in Marine Road, between September 9-11. This will be the final Hawkfest ever after three decades as a part of the Hawkwind calendar.

Hawkwind will be joined this year by Soft Machine, Curved Air, Arthur Brown, The Blackheart Orchestra and former member Tim Blake, with Ginger of The Wildhearts who will be appearing with his band The Sinners, UK post-punk outfit The Membranes, Son Of Man, Tosh, Prime Sinister and The USA's Dust Mice also appearing.

Hawkwind launched Hawkfest back in 2002 as an attempt recreate the atmosphere of festivals of old, as an alternative to the currently heavily commercialised events, for the band's fanclub members. Hawkwind were joined by Astralasia, Litmus, Huw Lloyd-Langton, Spacehead and Tim Blake among others.

The event hopes to help secure the future of Morecambe's Winter Gardens as a music venue. Camping will be available at Trimple Sports and Social Club for £15 per night.

Children up to 12 years are free of charge but must be accompanied by an adult and children's tickets must be booked at the same time as ordering adult tickets. Under 18s will not be permitted in Johnny's after 9pm, but are fine to be in The Winter Gardens.

Get tickets.