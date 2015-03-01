Soen release Kuraman lyric promo

Soen have released a lyric video for the track Kuraman.

It’s taken from their second album Tellurian, which was launched last November via Spinefarm Records. View it below.

The lineup features former Opeth sticksman Martin Lopez, Willowtree frontman Joel Ekelof, bassist Stefan Stenberg and guitarist Kim Platbarzdis. They released their debut record Cognitive in 2012.

Their work has been compared to that of Tool in the past but in an interview last year with Prog magazine, Platbarzdis revealed the one band they take most inspiration from is Pink Floyd.

He said: “We have very different tastes and backgrounds in the band but we have some common denominators – and one of those is Pink Floyd. We even cover some of their songs from time-to-time.”

Soen previously issued videos for tracks Tabula Rasa and The Words.

They’ll head out on a 16-date tour of mainland Europe later this month, starting in Germany on March 12.