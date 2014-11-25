Soen let The Words do the talking

Soen have released a video for their track The Words.

It’s taken from the prog outfit’s second album Tellurian, released earlier this month via Spinefarm Records.

Soen’s lineup includes former Opeth drummer Martin Lopez and Willowtree singer Joel Ekelof. They released their debut album Cognitive in 2012.

The video for The Words is described by the band as “more like a mini-film than it is a standard music video.”

They add: “The visuals advance a powerful and emotionally evocative plot, spliced with footage of the band performing in subdued fashion. Overall, the video is epic and cinematic in scope, just like the song.”

Soen previously released a promo for Tellurian track Tabula Rasa.

Tellurian tracklist