Snowman stream new single A Storm Coming

Portuguese prog rock project Snowman have streamed their brand new single A Storm Coming, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album In A Better Place, which the band will release in the New Year. In A Better Place has been produced and recorded at Lemon Drops Media by André Eusébio.

Snowman was founded by vocalist and guitarist Pedro Miguel Fernandes with the participation and support of several musicians and friends, including Dinis Costa (keyboards), Tiago Faria and David Vieira (drums), Ruydabass (bass), Guilherme Luz (analogic keys), Rui Godinho (keyboards) and Cristiana Gomes (flute).

Influenced by Genesis, Porcupine Tree, Pink Floyd, Opeth and Camel, Snowman released its first single Leave It All Behind in 2018 and the Inner Light EP in 2019.

