Smashing Pumpkins announce 30th anniversary tour dates

Smashing Pumpkins have announced six more live dates which will take place later this year.

Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder previously announced shows in London, Bologna and Chicago – now they’ve revealed further shows in the US on what’s being billed as the 30th Anniversary Series.

Two days before the previously announced Chicago show at the Aragon Ballroom on November 30, the Pumpkins will play at The Sylvee in Madison, before embarking on further performances in St Louis, Tulsa, San Antonio, Tucson and Phoenix.

The news comes after the reunited lineup revealed they were to release their new album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun on November 16 via Corgan’s Martha’s Music label/Napalm Records.

So far, they’ve released the singles Solara and Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts) from the record, with the band checking in last month to say that they were preparing to unload their vast archive or previously unreleased material.

Smashing Pumpkins remaining 2018 tour dates

Oct 16: London Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 28: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 30: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Dec 01: St Louis Stifel Theatre, MO

Dec 02: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Dec 04: San Antonio Sunken Garden Theater, TX

Dec 06: Tucson The Rialto Theatre, AZ

Dec 07: Phoenix Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun

1. Knights Of Malta

2. Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

3. Travels

4. Solara

5. Alienation

6. Marchin’ On

7. With Sympathy

8. Seek And You Shall Destroy