Smashing Pumpkins are back with a new album and single

Smashing Pumpkins have announced that their highly anticipated new album featuring original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha will be out later this year.

It’s titled Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun and it’ll arrive on November 16 via Corgan’s Martha’s Music label/Napalm Records.

The eight-track record also features Jeff Schroeder and was recorded at Shangri La Studios, Malibu, California, with producer Rick Rubin.

And, to mark the announcement of the first album to feature the original trio in 18 years, Smashing Pumpkins have released a lyric video for their new single Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts). Check it out below.

The Pumpkins previously revealed Solara from the new album.

Smashing Pumpkins recently wrapped up a North American tour and will return to the UK and Europe in October for further shows.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun

1. Knights Of Malta

2. Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

3. Travels

4. Solara

5. Alienation

6. Marchin’ On

7. With Sympathy

8. Seek And You Shall Destroy

Smashing Pumpkins remaining 2018 tour dates

Oct 16: London Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 30: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL