Smashing Pumpkins say they're preparing to unload the archives

Smashing Pumpkins say they’re preparing to unload their archive of unreleased material.

Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha were guests on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show on Apple Music to talk about their new album Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, when they revealed they have “hundreds” of finished tracks that will see the light of day in the future.

Corgan says: “The plan is to keep releasing music – it could be a single, it could be an EP. We want to go back to what was our early approach which was to be somewhat casual about releases – more the b-sides, let’s call it the fun versions, not get too uptight version of the band.

“Now that I’m really excited by the re-rise of the vinyl record shop and the fact that there is a beautiful balance now between vinyl releases and streaming services, we’re going to start just unloading the archive – and we have archives for decades.

Asked how much material the band have, Corgan replies: “You can’t even imagine.”

Chamberlin adds: “Hundreds of songs.”

When pressed what state the track are in, Chamberlin says: “Finished.”

Corgan continues: “It’s insane how much work there is. There’s so much. We could literally never record another song and we could have a release every two months for the next 20 years… easy.

“There’s alternate versions, live versions, acoustic versions – so we’re going to absolutely kill people with content.”

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun will be released on November 16 via Corgan’s Martha’s Music label/Napalm Records, with the band releasing the tracks Solara and Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts) from the record.

They recently wrapped up a North American tour and will return to the UK and Europe in October for further shows.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun

1. Knights Of Malta

2. Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

3. Travels

4. Solara

5. Alienation

6. Marchin’ On

7. With Sympathy

8. Seek And You Shall Destroy

Smashing Pumpkins remaining 2018 tour dates

Oct 16: London Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 30: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL