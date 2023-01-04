Slipknot's Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne welcome first child

Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne, daughter of heavy metal legend Ozzy, have welcomed their first child together. The pair initially announced the pregnancy in September last year, Osbourne sharing an Instagram post of a scan with the caption "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

On January 3, Sharon Osbourne shared the news that Kelly and Sid had welcomed a baby boy - named Sidney - on her TV show The Talk. Talking to her co-hosts, she said the couple were "just so, so great. So great. She won't let a picture go out of him and I'm so proud of her."

Baby Sidney is Sharon and Ozzy's first grandson, with Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne having four daughters. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly admitted that Ozzy was excited at the prospect of getting a grandson. "He's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to," she said.

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first - out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

Osbourne and Wilson first met in 1999 when Slipknot were booked onto that year's Ozzfest line-up. Initially arranged by Sharon in response to Ozzy being declared "irrelevant", Ozzfest helped launch the careers of many of the biggest names in contemporary metal - Slipknot among them.

As it turns out, it also set the stage for Kelly and Sid's romance, the pair becoming friends and staying in touch over the years. Kelly shared as much in a Valentine's Day Instagram post, "After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

For his part, Sid has admitted he doesn't mind the media attention after the pregnancy was revealed. Speaking to Knotfest he said, "It's just part of my life. I love her to death. It's just the path I'm meant to be on, so there's no awkwardness about anything like that."

Sharon also spoke about the mystery illness that saw her hospitalised just before Christmas. Asked about exactly what happened, she admitted "I wish I could [explain], but I can't. It's the weirdest thing, I was doing some filming and suddenly I was told I [passed out] for twenty minutes."

She goes on to explain that she was tested for multiple illnesses, but doctors were unable to say exactly what had caused the issue. She has since said she is "doing great", however and the incident appears to have a one-off.

Husband Ozzy has had more than his fair share of medical issues over the past few years, even as late as December admitting that he was unsure if his long-delayed No More Tours run in Summer 2023 will go ahead.

The couple previously announced plans to move back to the UK in 2023, but in November Ozzy admitted "if I had my way, I'd stay in America", suggesting some doubt around the plans.