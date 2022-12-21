Sharon Osbourne "doing great" after medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne has reported that she's back at home and "doing great" after a medical emergency landed her in hospital at the weekend.

She was taken to hospital on Friday night after the medical emergency in Southern California. According to reports, Osbourne fell ill at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, 70 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Ventura County Fire Department EMS responded to the emergency call at the historic hotel at around 6:30pm on Friday, and Santa Paula Police Chief Donald Aguilar confirmed the patient was 70-year-old Sharon Osbourne.

Osbourne posted on her Instagram account today: "Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the love." She did not give any further detail on the nature of the emergency.

Sharon is the wife and manager of Black Sabbath icon Ozzy, 74. She successfully fought off colon cancer in the early 2000's, as covered by the MTV reality show The Osbournes.

Sharon and Ozzy's son Jack gave his own update on Sharon's condition and explained that she had taken ill while filming an episode of the family's show The Osbournes: Night of Terror. It had originally been reported she may have been filming for a show called Ghost Adventures.

Jack said in an Instagram story: “OK here is what I’ll say - first things first my mother wasn't filming an episode of Ghost Adventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me.

“Now that we have made that clear, she has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."