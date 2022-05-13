Slipknot's Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne are expecting a baby

Slipknot's Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne are expecting their first child together. The couple officially revealed that they were an item earlier this year, with Kelly saying she is "over the moon" at the baby news in a new Instagram post.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

The pair's relationship was announced on Valentine's Day when Kelly revealed she was "deeply in love" with the Slipknot DJ.

Sid also posted a picture of the ultrasound to his own Instagram later that day, receiving well wishes from a number of musicians including Slipknot bandmate Jay Weinberg, who sent a string of heart emojis.

Daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly apparently first met Sid in 1999 when Slipknot were booked onto that year's Ozzfest line-up. Those shows became a crucial part of Slipknot's legend, catapulting the band into the public consciousness and helping the metal world fall in love with the nine masked maniacs.

The pair apparently stayed in touch after the tour and have been friends ever since. Kelly attested as much in her Valentine's Day Instagram post, writing "After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Mum Sharon Osbourne also Tweeted her response to the news, writing, “My heart could not be more full! So excited to share this beautiful journey with you.”

Sharon and Ozzy already have eight grandchildren, meaning Kelly and Sid's child will be their ninth (a coincidence which seems almost too perfect).