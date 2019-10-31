Slipknot's Corey Taylor has created a Halloween playlist - and it’s just perfect

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has curated a special playlist just for Halloween.

The two-hour spooktacular features 26 tracks, including Freddy Kreuger by S.O.D., The Evil That Men Do by Iron Maiden, Marilyn Manson’s Man That You Fear, White Zombie’s Electric Head Part 1 (The Agony), Hell Awaits by Slayer, Alice Cooper’s Cold Ethyl and a couple of suitably scary Slipknot songs.

Slipknot say: “Happy Halloween. Kick off the rituals with our Halloween Playlist, curated by Corey Taylor.”

Check out the playlist below.

In addition, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has checked in with a couple of video updates to show fans how work on Slipknot’s video for Nero Forte is progressing.

He says: “It’s a little awkward showing you anything because obviously I can’t give it away, but I think it’s fun showing you bits and pieces and letting you guys put it together the way you do.”

Slipknot will head back on the road across South America in November and December, before returning to the UK and Europe in early 2020.