Slipknot stream The Devil In I

Slipknot have released a stream of upcoming single The Devil In I.

It’s taken from their long-awaited fifth album – their first since the death of bassist Paul Gray in 2010 and also their first since dismissing drummer Joey Jordison at the end of last year.

Rumours have been rife over who’s taken the drum stool, with Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler publicly ruling himself out after speculation.

Frontman Corey Taylor recently told maggots to be patient, saying: “Trust me – when the time is right we’ll give you the answers you need. That’s the way it is.”

The album, first teased earlier this month with the release of The Negative One, is expected in October.