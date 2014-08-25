Slipknot's Gray Chapter set for October release

Slipknot have confirmed details of their upcoming fifth album, which will pay tribute to late bassist Paul Gray.

Corey Taylor and co will release .5: The Gray Chapter on October 20 via Roadrunner Records.

The album comes with 14 tracks, with an extra two bonus tracks available on the deluxe edition.

Slipknot made the record’s first single The Devil In I available to stream at the weekend.

5: The Gray Chapter is the band’s first album since 2008’s All Hope Is Gone and their first since the death of founding bass player Gray, who died in 2010.

Gray’s widow Brenna Gray gave evidence at the trial of his doctor, who was cleared of causing his death. She also criticised Slipknot during the trial, saying the band didn’t help Gray who was battling with addiction.

Slipknot have also announced the Prepare For Hell Tour – a major North American headline run, with special guests Korn and King 810. It kicks off on October 29 in El Paso, Texas.

Corey Taylor says: “We’ve been waiting a long time for this. Not only do we get to tour with friends who we respect, we’ve also chosen a band that represents the fury of the future. Slipknot is coming to your town. And hell’s coming with us.”

.5: The Gray Chapter tracklist