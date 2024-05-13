“On the first day I was terrible, I didn’t like my performance”: Eloy Casagrande explains how he joined Slipknot, reveals band is writing new music

Slipknot’s Eloy Casagrande has given his first interview since being revealed as the band’s new drummer.

The 33-year-old, who departed Brazilian metal titans Sepultura in February and officially joined Slipknot in April, has spoken to Veja São Paulo about how he became part of the nu metal nine-piece and details a pretty gruelling-sounding audition process.

“At first, they didn’t explain what we were going to do. It was all kind of in the dark,” the drummer says (translated from Portuguese by The PRP).

“The first thing they sent was a NDA document, so I couldn’t discuss it with anyone.

“I learned the setlist, prepared myself and, four days before the trip, they sent me a list of 32 songs that it would be important for me to know. Many of the songs I was learning weren’t on that list, so I started looking for sheet music.

“When I got there [in the United States], they gave me a setlist on the first day, which had some songs I didn’t know either, but we went out playing.

“On the first day, I was very nervous, because the band was complete, and it’s quite an impact to see the guys there in front of you. It’s a band I’ve been listening to since I was a teenager, and followed on TV.

“On the first day I was terrible, I didn’t like my performance, but from the second day on I improved. Each day they played a different setlist in the morning, so I had a few hours to learn a song or two that was missing. Overall, it was very smooth. I had everyone’s support.”

Casagrande adds that he was given the job as Slipknot’s new drummer on February 5 or 6, three weeks before Sepultura released a statement claiming that he had abruptly quit the band ahead of rehearsals for their ongoing farewell tour.

“The big thing, the reason I agreed to audition [for Slipknot], was the end of Sepultura,” Casagrande explains.

“The band was going to break up, and I didn’t want to stop playing drums at the age of 33. I had a chat with Slipknot, asked about their schedule and if it would be possible to juggle the two bands, but they said no, it wouldn’t be possible, I’d be exclusive.

“So it was my decision to leave Sepultura. It was complicated, I told them when I had closed the deal on February 5 or 6. That very day I called a meeting and explained the situation. That was it, an individual decision.”

Casagrande also reveals that he has written new material with Slipknot, although the band is currently prioritising their 25th anniversary celebrations over putting together new music.

“We’ve written a few things, and they’re shelved for the time being.

“We have a gig on [May 12 at Welcome To Rockville in Florida] and we’re going to spend a few days there, exchanging musical ideas.

“For the time being, I don’t think there’s any pressure to record new material. But I’m sure they want to, I don’t know when, because right now the band is focussed on celebrating its 25th anniversary.”

Slipknot have announced a prolific tour schedule for 2024, with dates in North and South America and Europe to mark 25 years of their self-titled debut album.

Percussionist and co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has teased that the band will play intimate concerts and perform Slipknot in full this year.

For the full list of Slipknot’s announced dates, see below.

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK

