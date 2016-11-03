Watch Corey Taylor make his debut on QI

Corey Taylor’s love of British culture is well documented, as is his adoration of BBC institution QI. He has appeared twice on the spin-off podcast No Such Thing As A Fish, even being etched in vinyl for all eternity alongside the Elves, but the time has finally come for The Great Big Mouth to enter the realm of prime-time, Friday night television. God help us.

On tomorrow’s (November 4) episode of QI, titled Nosey Noisy, Corey joins Ross Noble, Aisling Bea, Alan Davies and host Sandi Toksvig to discuss all things weird and wonderful beginning with N. In the below clip, we see Corey showing off his knuckle and jaw cracking talents, to the hilarious disgust of the audience. If that offends the BBC audience, we better hope nobody shows them early Slipknot footage.

QI episode Nosey Noisy airs on BBC 2 at 10pm on Friday November 4.

