Slipknot drop the highly unnerving music video for new single Yen

Slipknot have shared the music video behind their latest single Yen, lifted from their eagerly-awaited forthcoming new album, The End, So Far, which will be released September 30 via Roadrunner.

The disorientating video was directed by Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan and features unnervingly double-jointed creatures inside a spooky mansion, trippy visual effects, a woman engulfed in flames and, in a true rarity for a Slipknot video, a maskless Corey Taylor, who finds himself followed by dark entities through the building. Meanwhile, the Iowan Nine give a menacingly powerful performance inside a peculiar red room.

There's also the same cult-like group that were featured in Slipknot's previous music video for the recently-released single The Dying Song (Time to Sing), who appear to be involved in some sort of ritualistic activity.

Speaking about the upcoming full album last year, Corey Taylor told US metal media personality Eddie Trunk: "It's really killer, man. It's darker than We Are Not Your Kind, but there's a ton of melody. I've been telling everybody that it's like a heavier version of Vol. 3.

"It's got so many textures and layers. The heavy stuff has attack but the melodic stuff you can just sink your teeth in; there's a lot of great melodies and hooks. I'm really, really excited for people to hear it."

Next month, Slipknot will be hitting the road for the next leg of their Knotfest Roadshow tour alongside Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire.

Watch the video for Yen below: