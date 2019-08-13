Slipknot are on course for their first UK no.1 in 18 years

On Friday last week, Slipknot released their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind.

And it would appear the metal masses have been snapping it up in their droves and, as a result, it’s on course to topple Ed Sheeran's four-week stint at the top of the UK charts.

If successful, it’ll be the band’s first UK no.1 since Iowa conquered all before it back in September 2001.

The Official Charts website report that We Are Not Your Kind is leading the way when it comes to physical sales and digital downloads, although Sheeran has currently racked up more streams than the Iowa heavyweights.

Will Slipknot succeed? We’ll find out later this week.

While speculation to the identity of Slipknot’s new percussionist, affectionally know as Tortilla Man, goes on, last Friday guitarist Jim Root admitted he was surprised that no one had figured it out yet.

He said: “It’s weird because I’ve met this guy before, I know who he is, but he’s really kind of elusive, even around our camp. I’ve had some people tell me, ‘Don’t tell us who he is, we’re having fun trying to figure it out!’

“So I’m going to keep my mouth shut about all of that and see what happens. Eventually someday someone’s going to figure it out.”

The Metal Hammer cover stars are currently on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.