Slipknot announce Knotfest date in Chile

Slipknot have announced another South American Knotfest date. The band will play at the Estadio Monumental in Santiago, Chile, on December 11 2022. This is in addition to the previously announced show at the Sambódromo Do Anhembi in São Paulo, Brazil, a week later. The latter show was originally to have taken place in December this year, but was rescheduled un June.

Tickets for Santiago go on sale on tomorrow (Thursday) at 10am local time from the KnotfestChile website, while tickets for Santiago are on sale at KnotfestBrasil. No details have been confirmed for a possible date in Colombia, although the band released a video teasing dates in Brazil, Chile and Colombia in late 2020.

Joining Slipknot at the Santiago show will be Mr Bungle, Bring Me The Horizon, Trivium, Sepultura and Vended, while São Paulo's lineup includes Bring Me The Horizon, Mr Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura, Motionless In White, Vended, Project46 and Armored Dawn. More acts will be announced for both dates in due course.

In June Slipknot announced a 25-date US tour for this year. The Knotfest Roadshow kicks off on September 28 in Tinley Park, Illinois, and ends in Phoenix, Arizona on November 2. Support comes from Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange.

The tour follows the previously announced Knotfest Iowa - which takes place in the band’s hometown of Des Moines on September 25 and also features Faith No More, Lamb Of God, Megadeth and more - and is followed by Knotfest Los Angeles, which takes place on November 5 and features Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended in support.

The first Knotfest took place over two weekends in Council Bluffs, Iowa and Somerset, Wisconsin in August 2012, and the festival has since expanded to include shows in Japan, Mexico, Colombia and France, where the event was held in conjunction with the long-running Hellfest.