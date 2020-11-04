Attention South American maggots! Slipknot are coming for you

We’re all hoping that 2021 might be a tiny improvement on 2020, right? It surely can’t be much worse. And if you’re a Slipknot fan in Brazil, Columbia or Chile, your 2021 just got brighter, as the 18-legged Iowan hate machine are planning upon heading your way.

There’s not a whole load of information contained in the 15 second video with which the ’Knot are teasing their return to South America, but still, we’re all about the small victories at this point in the year.

Slipknot’s Knotfest is fast developing into the world’s biggest worldwide metal fest, and the band‘s manager, Cory Brennan, has an idea why. “When the climate of the world becomes as politically contentious as it right now, it drives people to more extreme shows,” he mused in 2018. “The barriers to entry internationally are just not there anymore.”

Given that the members of Slipknot have been confined to their homes for much of 2020, just like the rest of us, we’re hoping that 2021 might see new music from the band too.

“We’re obviously thinking about what the next album could be like,” Corey Taylor told That Jamieson Show earlier this year. “And [Clown]’s in this trippy place, dude, which is rad. I love it when he’s in this crazy mindset, because I know I’m gonna hear stuff that I’ve never heard before. He’s so goddamn creative, and that inspires Jim [Root, guitar]. And all the tumblers really start to fall. So it’s pretty rad. I can’t wait.”

Earlier this week, on October 29, former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn voluntarily discontinued his legal action against the band “with prejudice and without costs to any party”. Fehn had previously claimed that he had missed out on certain income streams set up by other band members without his knowledge.