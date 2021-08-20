Slipknot announce European tour for summer 2022

Slipknot have announced a European tour for July and August 2022.

The news follows the recent announcements that the band would headline Chicago's Riot Fest in September and also play Knotfest dates in South America this December.

In June Slipknot announced six rescheduled European dates after their 2021 tour was postponed due to Covid. They now have 13 dates in total for their 2022 We Are Not Your Kind European tour, which you can view in full below.

Earlier this year the band also revealed that they were working on the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. Shawn 'Clown' Crahan compared the new music to their seminal second album Iowa in an interview with Metal Hammer, while frontman Corey Taylor revealed details of the new music while speaking to Consequence:

“It’s an expansion of where we were at on We Are Not Your Kind,’ the singer stated. “This band has always prided itself on expanding boundaries, expanding our musical vision.

“There’s a couple of songs on here that people are gonna be, like… There’s definitely some pit openers that are gonna fucking freak people out.”

The album title and release date are yet to be announced. See the full tour dates for Slipknot's 2022 European tour below.

2022 | https://t.co/i1F2QTSxf3 pic.twitter.com/PShXnLKppmAugust 20, 2021 See more

July 15: Moscow Park Live Festival, RU

July 17: Kyiv Upark Festival, UA

July 20: Bucharest Romexpo, RO

July 21: Plovdiv Hills of Rock, BG

July 23: Athens Release Festival, GR

July 27: Graz Messe Open Air, AT

July 28: Prague O2 Arena, CZ

Aug 01: Geneva Arena, CH

Aug 03: Bratislava Nepela Arena, SK

Aug 05: Wacken Open Air, DE

Aug 07: Gdansk Ergo Arena, PL

Aug 11: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, EE

Aug 15: Malmö Arena, SE