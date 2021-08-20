Slipknot and Morrissey added to Riot Fest line-up after Nine Inch Nails pull out

Slipknot and Morrissey have both been announced as headliners for Riot Fest 2021 after Nine Inch Nails pulled out of performing at the festival.

Riot Fest is due to take place at Douglass Park in Chicago from September 16-19.

Nine Inch Nails announced via their social media on August 19 that they would no longer be performing at the festival, and would be cancelling all of their remaining tour dates in 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information. pic.twitter.com/XYboGA7FBwAugust 19, 2021 See more

The statement in full reads:

"It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of the year.

"When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right."

Slipknot will headline Riot Fest on Sunday September 19 while Morrissey will headline the festival's 'Preview Party' on Saturday September 20. The Smashing Pumpkins and Run The Jewels will also headline.

Riot Fest released the following statement: “Our fans deserve something amazing and we can’t wait to be together again. We’ve been working around the clock to make 2021 even more special—so that hopefully for one weekend, we can escape the world and find comfort in the music and people we hold dear. We’ll see you all this September."