sleepmakeswaves release cover of Robert Miles' Children

Australian post rockers sleepmakeswaves have released a cover of the 1995 Robert Miles hit Children. The track forms part of the double-sided single with fellow Australians COG, with whom the band are touring the Uk and Europe later this month. You can hear it below.

"It's a great track with a classic melody that reminded us of growing up with music in the 90s," bassist and keyboard player Alex Wilson told Prog. "Trance is an open-ended genre so we felt like could take it in a fresh direction while keeping the original feeling. RIP Robert Miles."

It's been ten years since sleepmakeswaves released their debut EP intodayalreadywalkstomorrow. the band last toured the UK in 2017, in support of that year's Made Of Breath Only.

COG are one of Australia's most influential new.prog bands. They last played the UK in 2008, selling out London's Shepherd's Bush Empire. They split in 2010, but reformed in 2016.

They will play:

UK Leeds Brudanell Social Club - March 19

UK London Dingwalls - March 20

FRA Paris Gibus - 22

NED Eindhoven Prognosis Festival - 23

GER Cologne MTC - 25

GER Hamburg Headcrash - 26

GER Berlin Musik & Frieden - 27

GER Munich Feierwerk - 28

ITA Mezzago Bloom - 29

