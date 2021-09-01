Sleep Token announce 2021 UK tour dates

Masked anonymous metallers Sleep Token have announced a run of tour dates for 2021.

Taking place across UK and Ireland, the tour will kick off in Torquay, England on November 12, 2021, before making stops in Birmingham, Glasgow, Sheffield, Dublin, Manchester and Cardiff. The run will wrap up on November 20 in London's Shepherds Bush Empire.

Support will be provided by A.A.Williams for all shows aside from Dublin.

These will be Sleep Token’s first UK shows since their appearance at the Download Pilot festival in June.

Prior to the tour, Sleep Token will be releasing their second studio album, This Place Will Become Your Tomb, on September 24 via Spinefarm. The band have already shared the singles Alkaline and The Love You Want from the 12-track album.

O2 & fan club pre-sale are available now for the tour, and general sale starts from September 3.

(Image credit: Press)

November 12: Torquay Foundry

November 13: Birmingham Institute

November 14: Glasgow SWG3

November 15: Sheffield Leadmill

November 17: Dublin Academy

November 18: Manchester Academy 2

November 19: Cardiff Y Plas

November 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire