Slayer, Anthrax, Death Angel announce North American tour

Slayer have announced a North American tour with Anthrax and Death Angel.

So far, 22 dates have been announced, with more to follow. Slayer guitarist Kerry King says: “It’s always super fun for us to tour with Anthrax. Frank Bello is one of my best friends in the biz.

“Put that together with Death Angel, and fans will probably see the best package this year.”

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante adds: “We are very excited to tour again with our fellow kings Slayer on a thrash/metal extravaganza. Two of the Big Four – now that’s a night of metal for all the kings and queens.”

From the dates announced so far, the tour kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 9, running through until October 27 in El Paso, Texas.

Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda says: “Slayer, Anthrax, Death Angel – it just looks, sounds and feels right. This will be Death Angel’s first-ever tour with Slayer, something we’ve hungered for our entire career.

“And we will bring that hunger to the stage every night, so get there early because this will be a show not to be missed from the first note of the night until the very last. Metal is alive, hungry, thriving, and coming for you.”

All three acts are also on the bill for the Rock Allegiance festival in Chester, Pennsylvania from Sep 17 to 18.

Slayer released their latest album Repentless last year. Anthrax’s 11th album For All Kings was issued in February.

Slayer/Anthrax/Death Angel North American tour 2016

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

