Slayer show puppy love at animal rescue centre

Slayer got up close and personal with puppies at an animal rescue centre before their gig in Seattle at the weekend.

Tom Araya, Gary Holt, Kerry King and Paul Bostaph visited the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue facility in Redmond, Washington, on Saturday before their gig that night at the Paramount Theater.

Support bands Testament and Carcass were also on hand to help raise awareness of the centre’s work.

Motley Zoo says in a statement: “What’s better than puppies and metal? Nothing! We were fortunate to spend Saturday night with Slayer, Testament and Carcass who very much enjoyed hanging out and cuddling our puppies.

“There’s nothing better than tough guys showing their soft sides. This was the second time we met Kerry King and Paul Bostaph, but this time we got to meet Tom Araya and Gary Holt as well.

“They are all huge fans of rescue and our mission, so they were happy to enjoy the puppy time. The guys from Testament were awesome too and we heard all about everyone’s animals they couldn’t wait to get home and see. This tour is almost over so they won’t have to wait long.”

Motley Zoo relies on public donations. Find out more at the official website.

Only two dates remain on the tour – at San Francisco’s Warfield Theater on March 22 and The Joint in Las Vegas on March 26.