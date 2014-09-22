Slash Fanpack charts at No.7

The exclusive Classic Rock Fanpack edition of Slash’s third album World On Fire has propelled it to number 7 in the UK official chart.

The bundle – which includes the full record, 132-page magazine with exclusive features, plus poster and metal pin badge – went on sale last week, a month ahead of the standard album launch date.

Slash’s previous release, 2012’s Apocalyptic Love, made number 12 in the UK chart, while his self-titled solo debut in 2010 reached number 17.

The Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver icon appears on The Classic Rock Magazine Show on TeamRock Radio tonight to discuss the release, alongside vocalist Myles Kennedy.

Together with his revelation that he gets guitar lessons from Kennedy, Slash also admits he goes through periods of self-doubt. He says: “I have this thing where, if I don’t perform for any extended period of time, I always think that, whatever point I was at when I put the guitar down, I’ll never get back there again. I’ll have to start all over again. I don’t know why that is.

“You have your moments when everything clicks. I do have those moments where it flows from somewhere on high. That’s great – but the rest of the time you’re struggling to be as good as you want to be in your head.”

The full interview will be aired on tonight’s edition of The Classic Rock Magazine Show, which starts at 6pm. Classic Rock Presents Slash: World On Fire Fanpack is on sale now, with many branches of WH Smith offering a discount price.