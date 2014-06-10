Slash teases World On Fire

Slash has launched a teaser clip for the title track of his third solo album World On Fire.

He’s described the follow-up to 2012’s Apocalyptic Love as “effortless” to write, adding: “It happens very rarely – there’s a certain energy that carries the creative process, and it’s almost like you just ride that wave.”

The full World On Fire single is set to be launched on Friday. The album will be released as a Classic Rock Fanpack on September 15 – a full four weeks ahead of its regular release date. The pack includes a metal pin badge, 116-page magazine including exclusive interviews and track-by-track breakdown. Those who pre-order before August 11 will also receive a personalised giant poster. Find out more.

Tracklist

World On Fire 2. Shadow Life 3. Automatic Overdrive 4. Wicked Stone 5. 30 Years To Life 6. Bent To Fly 7. Stone Blind 8. Too Far Gone 9. Beneath The Savage Sun 10. Withered Delilah 11. Battleground 12. Dirty Girl 13. Iris Of The Storm 14. Avalon 15. The Dissident 16. Safari Inn 17. The Unholy

Slash: World On Fire teaser