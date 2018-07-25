Slash teases video for new track Driving Rain

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released a short clip previewing the video for new track Driving Rain.

The song is expected to appear on their upcoming album Living The Dream, which is set to arrive on September 21 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records and Roadrunner Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s World On Fire will once again feature the Guns N’ Roses guitarist, alongside vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

Speaking about the new album , Slash previously said: “I’m excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record – it’s got some cool songs and it’s got a great live feel.”

He added: “I’ve been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about eight years now. It’s been an amazing ride so far. As a band we continue to get better, which is great.”

The band will head out on the road across the US later this year, with dates planned throughout September and October. Find a full list of shows below.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators 2018 US tour dates

Sep 13: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Sep 16: Del Mar KAABOO Music Festival, CA

Sep 18: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Sep 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Sep 21: Tulsa Paradise Cove Margaritaville, OK

Sep 22: Thackerville WinStar World Casino, OK

Sep 24: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, TX

Sep 26: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Sep 28: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Sep 29: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino Resort, MI

Oct 01: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Oct 02: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Oct 04: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Oct 05: New York Pier 17 @ South Street Seaport, NY

Oct 06: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Wolf's Den, CT

Oct 09: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Oct 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 11: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 14: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA