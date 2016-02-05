Slash Sunset Strip documentary DVD released

The documentary Slash: Raised On The Sunset Strip has been released on Blu-ray and DVD in North America.

Initially launched in 2014, Raised On The Sunset Strip focuses on the guitarist’s childhood in England and his later life in California as part of bands Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver and his solo work with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. It also includes new and archival footage, as well as his own personal anecdotes.

The film includes interviews with band members past and present, including Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum, along with Lemmy, Dave Grohl, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Nikki Sixx.

Last month it was confirmed that Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan would play together again under the Guns N’ Roses banner at this year’s Coachella in California – with two headline shows in Las Vegas dates and a Mexico City date later added.

Rose and Slash last played together in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1993. The pair settled their two-decade feud last August.

The GNR documentary, The Most Dangerous Band In The World: The Story Of Guns N’ Roses,will air on BBC4 tonight (February 5) at 10pm GMT.

Guns N’ Roses reunion shows 2016

Apr 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 09: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 16: Indio Coachella Festival, CA

Apr 19: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Apr 23: Indio Coachella Festival, CA