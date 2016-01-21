Guns N' Roses film gets BBC premiere

A Guns N’ Roses documentary directed by Jon Brewer will get its world premiere on BBC Four next month.

The Most Dangerous Band In The World: The Story Of Guns N’ Roses airs at 10pm on February 5 and tells the story of the origins of the group who have confirmed a 2016 reunion which will see frontman Axl Rose and guitarist Slash back together on stage for the first time since 1993.

Brewer has previously directed B.B. King movie The Life Of Riley and Nat King Cole biopic Afraid Of The Dark.

The film tells the story of how the band came from playing bars on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to stadiums across the world and has been compiled from a host of exclusive interviews and the early footage of GNR fan and friend Marc Canter.

Interview subjects include drummer Steven Adler, former manager Vicky Hamilton, Slash, Whisky A Go Go owner Mario Maglieri, Hanoi Rocks singer Michael Monroe and the man who signed the band, Tom Zutaut.

This week, the reunited GNR confirmed two Las Vegas dates to take place ahead of their appearance at the Coachella festival in April.