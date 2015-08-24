Slash silent on GnR reunion

Slash won’t say whether he and Axl Rose are discussing a Guns n’ Roses reunion after the two-decade feud between them was settled.

The guitarist admits the bad feeling should have dispelled many years ago, but refuses to be drawn on whether the that means the former bandmates will work together again.

But his latest comments throw a new light on an interview in May, when he said: “I think it might be fun at some point to try and do that.”

Slash confirmed he and Rose were back on speaking terms at the weekend, telling Aftonbladet TV: “It was probably way overdue. It’s very cool at this point – dispel some of that negative stuff that was going on for so long.”

But pressed on a reunion, he insisted: “I couldn’t answer that one, though. Let’s get off the subject, because that’s an old one.”

Slash left GnR in 1996, and the following year Rose became the only original member to remain. His band last month lost guitarist DJ Ashba, while the status of colleague Bumblefoot has not been confirmed.